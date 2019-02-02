Into the wild

BEAVERCREEK — Taking to the skies after his rehabilitation at the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs, a young red-tailed hawk was released recently at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek.
Russ Nature Reserve offers a mix of 90 acres of woodlands and prairie as habitat for the hawk. The 90-acre park is also home to the Lovely Nature PlayScape, tree identification trail, hiking trails, bee apiary and pond as well as the future home of the Russ multi-purpose events venue.
For more information about GCP&T or its Russ Nature Reserve, call 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.