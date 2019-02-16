Geyer to speak at meeting

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Republican Women’s Club will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at the Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene on North Fairfield Road.

The public is invited to the meeting and hear guest speaker Greene County Engineer Robert N Geyer.

Rober Geyer is a 1966 graduate of Xenia High School and a 1971 graduate of Purdue University. After graduation from Purdue, he worked for Bechtel Corporation in San Francisco for two years before returning to Xenia to work for then Greene County Engineer, Ray Kline.

Geyer left the county in 1979 to work for the Danis Heavy and Highway Division building roads and bridges in West Virginia at the time, a $60 million renovation of a section of the West Virginia Turnpike. During his time wit Danis he also was the Project Engineer on the 675/35 interchange and numerous other projects. In 1985 he left Danis to become the Project Engineer for Clark Fitzpatrick.

Geyer returned to the area and worked for a couple of smaller companies building projects around the area including the bikeway from Xenia to Yellow Springs. In November 1996 Bob was elected Greene County Engineer where e as worked for the last 19 years.