Posted on by

Beavercreek bands play at jazz fest

,

Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.
https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/03/web1_BackRow.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.
https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/03/web1_Band.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.
https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/03/web1_GirlTrombone.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.
https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/03/web1_Solo.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Students from Beavercreek High School Jazz Lab play during Beavercreek Band Night Feb. 28 in Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium.