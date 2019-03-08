BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza announces the March combined exhibit of artists Clarice Moore and Evvie Moore.

Clarice Moore is a multi-faceted artist whose disciplines include fine art, writing, murals and caricature. She has membered with many art groups including Fairborn Art, Dayton Visual Arts, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators as well as The African American Artist Association.

Evvie Moore is an artist and muralist whose inspiration comes from observing and enjoying nature and seeing life through the eyes of a child. Her work can be found at the Greene County Courthouse in the Victim Witness division, the OB-GYN clinic at WPAFB Hospital, the Miami Valley Women’s Centers, the Xenia Domestic Violence Shelter and the Dayton Gospel Mission.

A reception to meet these artists is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 8 at the Gallery located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov.