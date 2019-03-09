OAA names Legislator of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Aviation Association is proud to inaugurate the Legislator of the Year Award in 2019.

The award recognizes a state legislator who brings attention to the importance of airports, supports legislative efforts that have a positive impact on airports and aviation and/or supports funding efforts to aid airport development.

Representative Rick Perales (R) of the 73rd district is the honorary recipient of the award, celebrating his past, present and future advocacy for aviation. Representative Perales received his award yesterday at the Ohio Statehouse.

A unanimous vote by the OAA board of directors was easily accomplished based on Representative Perales’ tireless efforts, including:

– Leading the way for increased appropriations for the airport improvement program in the state.

– Supporting legislation that improves the efficiency and ability of public airports to conduct business.

– Actively participating in the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee, where he currently holds the position of Chair.

– Continuing to spearhead the addition of the Wright Flyer to the Coat of Arms and the State Seal through the general assembly.

In all, he has helped raise awareness of the needs of our airports, a great asset that is vital to today’s businesses and tomorrow’s advances in aviation technology which bring jobs and competition to our great State.

“Representative Perales understands the funding needs of aviation in the State and has been gracious with his overall support of general aviation though annual ‘General Aviation Appreciation Month’ efforts,” said Stacey Heaton, Executive Director of the Ohio Aviation Association. “In our opinion, there is no one better to receive this award. We hope this award inspires others to learn more about the economic benefits of aviation in their local communities across the state.”