Beavercreek Schools levies pass

BEAVERCREEK — Voters in the Beavercreek City School District approved two levies May 7.

Issue 2, a 6.15 mill additional emergency levy, passed 6,052 votes or 53.16 percent to 5,332 votes or 46.84 percent, according to Greene County Board of Elections unofficial final results. Additionally, Montgomery County Board of Elections unofficial final results show the levy passing 112 votes or 53.08 percent to 99 or 46.92 percent.

Passage of the levy means voters will pay $215 annually or $17.92 per month for every $100,000 of property valuation. The levy goes into effect in tax year 2019, with payment first due in 2020. It is renewable every 5 years.

Monies generated from this levy will fund day-to-day operations of the schools — including transportation costs, utilities, classroom supplies and salaries, according to the school district. The levy will generate $11.4 million per year.

“I feel very ecstatic that we were successful tonight on both of our initiatives, just excited about the support we got from our community,” Superintendent Paul Otten said. “With that being said, we are also committed to our community to continue to look at our finances to make decisions in the best interest for our community and for our kids. We want to continue to be great stewards of the money our community gives us to keep our district moving forward. We are very fortunate to have the support of our community.”

Otten said the operating levy will help the schools offset losses due to the growth the district has been experiencing.

“It will allow us to maintain current services for next year that our families come to expect and continue programming for 19-20 school year to keep us moving forward in the right direction,” he said.

Greene County’s unofficial final results show Issue 3, a 1 mill (.45 mill effective) permanent improvement renewal levy, passed 7,530 votes or 66.2 percent to 3,844 or 33.8 percent, according to Greene County Board of Elections unofficial final results. Additionally, Montgomery County Board of Elections unofficial final results show the levy passing 135 votes or 63.68 percent to 77 votes or 36.32 percent.

Passage of this 5-year levy does not raise taxes. Tax payers currently pay $13.83 annually or $1.15 per month for every $100,000 of property valuation.

Beavercreek voters originally passed this levy in 1989. Most recently, it was renewed in 2013 and is set to expire. The levy generates approximately $840,000 per year.

According to the BCSD website, money collected from a permanent improvement levy is used for capital improvement projects, maintenance and repairs of school property and certain equipment items that are designed to last five years or more — like technology, heating and air conditioning systems, roofs or facility upgrades. The funds cannot be used on staff salaries or benefits.

Otten said the permanent improvement levy will continue to provide support for the facilities and maintenance of the buildings.

https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/05/web1_BCSD-2.jpg