Bellbrook Lions Club to host blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — The Bellbrook Lions Club will host a community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Grange Center, 2757 Wilmington-Dayton Road, Bellbrook in support of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Donors have until Nov. 2 to enter the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive drawing. Everyone who registers to donate has a chance to win the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.