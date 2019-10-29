Greene County News Digest

Board of Elections meeting change

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Elections will hold a regular business meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, rescheduled from Oct. 22. The public logic and accuracy test of the voting equipment to be used for the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election will be conducted at this time. The meeting will be held in County Room 99 at the Greene County Social Services Center, 551 Ledbetter Road. Attendees are asked to check in at the Board of Elections office.

Indian Ripple Road closure change

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek Township will be closed between Alpha-Bellbrook Road and Factory Road for three days starting Wednesday, Oct. 23, weather and equipment permitting. The detour will be Factory Road to Alpha Bellbrook Road. Local traffic only to Ridgebrook Trail and James River Road. Earth and Pipe is responsible for this project.

Caregiver support group seeks new members

BEAVERCREEK — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter caregiver support group in Beavercreek is seeking new members. The group meets every fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm. at Goodwill Easter Seals Adult Day Services, 2309 N. Fairfield Rd. The hour-long meeting, which is free and open to the public, gives caregivers an opportunity to talk with other caregivers to exchange tips and ideas on how to improve care of your loved one. Each group is led by a trained facilitator. Respite care is available during the meeting if needed. Individuals needing respite care for their loved one should schedule it in advance by calling Goodwill Easter Seals at 937-912-0320.

Greene Memorial Auxiliary seeking new members

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is searching for new members to enhance our team. There are opportunities for adults to drive courtesy carts, work at the reception desk. We also need help at the coffee shop, gift shop and in outpatient as transporters. If you think you would like to contribute to the Greene Memorial Hospital community please contact Linda Richardson, Volunteer Coordinator at 937-352-2193.

Drop-in center

FAIRBORN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Lighthouse is a drop-in center for those living with a mental illness, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. A hot lunch is offered daily as well as an opportunity for socialization and community outings. Transportation for Greene County residents to the center is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday transportation is available only in Fairborn. Call 937-873-2220 before 10 a.m. to schedule a pick-up. Visit www.namicgm.org or call 937-322-5600 for more information.

GED prep classes

XENIA — For those interested in improving their job prospects or starting college, free GED prep and skills upgrade classes are being held at Ohio Means Jobs – Greene County, 581 Ledbetter Road. Morning, afternoon, and evening sessions are available now. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Library board meetings

GREENE COUNTY — The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

