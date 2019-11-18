Opioid forum comes to Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Ohio’s opioid crisis has affected people in every part of the state. A new book edited by two Ohio medical school faculty members aims to foster a frank and open discussion of this epidemic and its community impact, by sharing stories, pictures and poems of Ohioans from 20 counties. On Friday, Nov. 15, a public forum will bring that discussion to Beavercreek.

“Not Far from Me: Stories of Opioids and Ohio,” was edited by Berkeley Franz and Daniel Skinner, both social medicine faculty with Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, and published by The Ohio State University Press.

The Nov. 15 forum. which will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Kumar Center at Soin Medical Center, 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek, is in collaboration with Greene County Public Libraries, Greene County Drug Free Coalition, Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties, and Kettering Health. The forum is part of a statewide series of public discussions, which is supported by the Ohio Humanities Council, and has an accompanying website (https://notfarfromme.org/) with resources for those who wish to organize such events in their own communities.