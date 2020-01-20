Country artist Craig Morgan to sing at Caesar Ford Summer Fest

XENIA — Country music’s Craig Morgan will headline the Caesar Ford Summer Fest and Country Music Festival this June.

Now in its third year, Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) festival at Caesar Ford Park will be extended to two nights of live music. Mo Pitney (7 p.m.) and The Cleverleys (9 p.m.) will kick off the show on Friday, June 5 followed by Justin Bryan (4:30 p.m.), Karen Waldrup (6:30 p.m.) and Morgan (8:30 p.m.) taking the stage on Saturday, June 6.

Folks may recognize Morgan by his hits “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester,” “Bonfire,” “This Ole Boy,” and “Wake Up Lovin’ You.” His album titled “A Whole Lot More To Me,” released in 2016, features singles “When I’m Gone” and “I’ll Be Home Soon.” The Tennessee native and United States Army veteran’s newest single from 2019 is called “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at www.gcparkstrails.com or iTickets.com.

Saturday’s festivities also include a classic car show and food truck vendors. The festival will end with fireworks by Rozzi at 10 p.m. on Saturday evening.

“Caesar Ford Summer Fest is a great example of the exciting things happening in your backyard,” GCP&T Director Jon Dobney said. “Even though we are going into the 3rd annual Summer Fest, this is just the beginning.”

Caesar Ford Park is located at 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia.

The first festival was held in 2018 to begin — and celebrate — the reopening of Caesar Ford Park, once home to Blue Jacket drama. Since then, the park has undergone a major renovation including the restoration of the amphitheater, dining pavilion, gift shop and restrooms. The park now features 10 miles of multi-purpose trails for biking, hiking and horseback riding. Most recently, an 18-hole disc golf course opened in October.

For more information, call 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Caesar Ford Summer Fest & Country Music Festival 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 5 7 p.m. — Mo Pitney 9 p.m. — The Cleverleys 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 6 4:30 p.m. — Justin Bryan 6:30 p.m. — Karen Waldrup 8:30 p.m. — Craig Morgan 10 p.m. — fireworks

