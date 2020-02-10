Man sentenced in Wolaver’s court for trafficking drugs

XENIA — A man was sentenced to prison Jan. 16 for drug-related offenses.

Justin S. Barr, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies; another count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. Ten drug-related charges were dismissed.

Judge Stephen Wolaver sentenced Barr to 4.5 years in prison, Greene County Common Pleas Court records show. Barr is entitled to 215 days jail time credit and ordered to pay $1,155 to ACE Task Force as reimbursement. His $20,000 cash/surety bond was ordered released.

ACE Task Force responded to the May 21, 2019 offense.

Barr’s was the only sentencing/disposition hearing in Wolaver’s courtroom during the week of Jan. 13-17, records indicate.

Wolaver https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/02/web1_Wolaver.jpg Wolaver