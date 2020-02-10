Fairborn Municipal Court criminal dispositions

FAIRBORN — Criminal case dispositions from Fairborn Municipal Court:

January 3

Michelle M. McCoy, of Oregonia, petty theft, 180 days, 120 suspended, remanded for 59 days, $100 fine, $115 costs, concurrent with possession of criminal tools. Supervised community control.

Shane M. Ligier, of Xenia, violation of protection order, 180 days, 160 suspended, remanded for 16 days, $200 fine, $115 costs, good behavior for 2 years and compliance with protection order.

January 6

Rodney A. Fulkerson, of Fairborn, possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days, 27 suspended, $100 fine, $115 costs.

Kyle E. Lane, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, $115 costs.

Jalen A. Mack, of Dayton, marijuana possession, marijuana paraphernalia, $50 fine, $115 costs.

Thomas S. Hoag, of Fairborn, 180 days, 156 suspended, 5 days jail, 18 days house arrest, up to 2 years supervised community control.

Grace V. Rios, of Dayton, OVI, 180 days, 177 suspended, 2 years supervised community control.

January 7

Deshanta B. Canady, of Cincinnati, petty theft, 90 days, 80 suspended, remanded for 10 days.

Kyle M. Fox, of Lebanon, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 60 days, 60 suspended, costs suspended.

Matthew L. Avery, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, 30 days, 29 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, up to 2 years supervised community control.

Laurie K. Church, of Cave Creek, AZ, vehicular manslaughter, 90 days, 79 suspended, remand for 11 days, $250 fine, $115 fine, 2 years supervised community control, driver’s license suspended 2 years.

Samantha Q. Lucas, disorderly conduct/intoxication, $100 fine, $115 costs.

Rashem J. Jones, of Dayton, failure to comply, 180 days, 150 suspended, remanded for 17 days, $200 fine, $115 costs.

Kristen L. Cummins, of Xenia, OVI, 90 days, 87 suspended, $450 fine, $115 costs, up to 2 years supervised community control.

January 9

Gene A. Bozarth, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, 30 days, 28 suspended, $30 costs.

Kelly M. Sales, of Troy, petty theft, 30 days, 29 suspended,, $150 fine, $115 suspended.

Patience R. Beauford, of Fairborn, disorderly conduct, 30 days, 30 suspended, $50 fine.

Jennifer M. Smith, of Urbana, petty theft, 60 days, 60 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs.

Robert L. Parson, of Dayton, unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 30 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs.

Franklin C. Price, II, of Dayton, petty theft, 30 days, 30 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs.

Angela M. Adkins, of Dayton, unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 30 suspended.

Fairborn Municipal Court covers the jurisdictions of Fairborn, Bath Township, Beavercreek, and Beavercreek Township. Records published reflect the official court records of each case.

