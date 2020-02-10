A cool cop

Photos courtesy Sharon Ewry

While out with her four grandchildren, Sharon Ewry noticed the parked vehicle of Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Jones. She stopped and Jones offered to give the kids a tour of his cruiser. He gave them tattoos, bracelets, and magnets. Pictured with Jones are Bryce Elam (black coat), and Morgan (blue coat) and Cecelia Ewry (pink coat).

