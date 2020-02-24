Cattlemen to hold annual banquet

XENIA — The Greene County Cattlemen’s Association will hold its annual meeting and banquet Thursday, February 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Assembly Hall at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The program will include industry information and recognition of 4-H and FFA members who exhibited in the beef cattle shows at the 2019 Greene County Fair. This year’s Cattleman of the Year will also be announced. Business items will include election of directors.

Admission is $15 and reservations are required. Reservations can be made by contacting Kent’s Feed Barn at 937-766-5570 or any director.