BEAVERCREEK — Shakertown Road will close on March 16 at U.S. 35 in Beavercreek according to the Beavercreek City Engineer.

During the closure, Shakertown Road access to U.S. 35 will be removed and the connection between Shakertown Road and the new, extended portion of Shakertown Road to Factory Road will be completed.

The work is expected to take 45 days to complete. Emergency access while this work is in progress will not be possible.