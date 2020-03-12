Sheriff’s office to be assessed for accreditation

XENIA — A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will examine the Greene County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services Monday, March 16.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the Greene County Board of Commissioners’ offices, 35 Greene Street, Xenia.

The assessment team leader will chair the session for the commission. The amount of time for comments will be limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the applicable standards. Written comments may be submitted to the commission’s office prior to their meeting to consider granting accreditation. Written comments should be sent to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments to the assessment team by calling 937-562-4808 on Wednesday, March 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. Comments will be limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with applicable CALEA standards.

For copies of the CALEA standards or for additional information, contact Lt. Robin Wooten at 937-562-4817.

