Beavers get busy at spring blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Spring weather arrived for the March 5 Beavercreek High blood drive. The Beavers emerged from winter hibernation with a big appetite for the feast in the Donor Café and an eager-beaver willingness to fill up the schedule and donate.

“We originally had all the slots filled,” said Student Council Vice-President Callista Hess, who led Student Council in organizing their annual blood drive.

“We have staff coming down as well to donate. We got here at 6 a.m. to set up. We spent two weeks calling places and got food donations from all over Beavercreek and the general area. We made signs, posted on social media and had two weeks of sign-ups at lunch time.”

As a result the blood drive topped 102 percent of goal with 167 donors, including an impressive 141 first-time donors and 135 donations.

“Callista pretty much hunted me down and told me to do it,” said junior Topher May. “Same with me,” said senior Emma Kieselhorst. “She asked me to do it.”

“I heard they had really good free food!” added senior Michelle Fath. “But it’s saving lives, that’s why I’m here.”

The Donor Café was overflowing with donated fried chicken, pizza, sub sandwiches, fruit, cookies and donuts. Student Council volunteers in their grey, custom-made t-shirts shepherded donors from check-in, to pre-donation snacks, to hall passes, and to donations. They also handed out the donor gift from Community Blood Center of green argyle “Spring into Giving” socks.

“The pattern is hysterical, I will definitely wear them,” said Anthony D’Alesandro, who pulled the socks onto his feet before donating. “I’ll wear them for St. Patrick’s Day,” said first-time donor Lindsey Warwick. “I’ll wear them for sure,” agreed fellow senior Jackson Ryan.

But another nice reward was the good feeling of helping others.

“I love helping people,” said Dylan Manquiat. “I’m interested in some kind of medical field.”

“I want to help people and it feels good to get the phone call about your blood going to someone,” said Grace Phillips, who qualified for the CBC Red Cord with her third lifetime donation. “I want to do nursing, and this is related.”

“I like helping people. I do have a little anxiety,” said first-time donor Katie Massey. “But I’m feeling OK.”

“I’m always proud of the kids, they do an awesome job with every end of the project,” said Student Council advisor Jan Debord who coordinates the blood drive with fellow faculty member Glenn Gilbert.

“Mr. Dilbert and I provide guidance and advice. We help them with their deadlines. The fact that it’s not an adult telling them, it’s their peers telling them. The kids are the leaders.”