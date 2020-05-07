Kiwanis helping Feed The Creek

Submitted photo

The Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek is hosting a fund-raiser for Feed the Creek. Feed the Creek’s priority is to end weekend hunger in the lives of the children of Beavercreek. However, during the current health crisis, Feed the Creek is feeding school children who are not receiving their daily meals at school. It is providing nearly 4,500 meals a week to school children. This fund-raiser will provide Feed the Creek with needed funds to purchase those meals. To donate, visit the Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek’s Facebook page or call Kelly Faas, president at 937-232-0905.