The ripples in the lake

It is coming to that wonderful time of year when kids and the kids at heart will be out by the creek, pond, or lake and skipping rocks. Well, we know some will be tossing rocks to see how big a splash they can make. When that happens we see the ripple effects of those rocks.

The ripples continue on and on until they reach shore, then bounce back out to open water. It takes a while for the ripples to slow down and stop. Over 2,000 years ago, there was a great Earthquake, that still to this day is causing ripples to occur.

Matthew 28:2-6: Suddenly there was a great earthquake! For an angel of the Lord came down from heaven, rolled aside the stone, and sat on it. 3 His face shone like lightning, and his clothing was as white as snow. 4 The guards shook with fear when they saw him, and they fell into a dead faint.

5 Then the angel spoke to the women. “Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I know you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. 6 He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead, just as he said would happen. Come, see where his body was lying.

The things about Earthquakes are this, when they occur, nothing is usually the same after. When the earthquake happened that Sunday morning, and Jesus was raised from the dead, nothing has ever been the same.

Like the ripples on the lake when a rock is thown in, it changes things. Makes us see them differentlty. When we allow God to change us, to make us into the people he created us to be, our lives cause ripples.

The Ripples are this:

1. The stone that was blocking the entrance to the tomb was large. Not large enough however for God, it was no problem. When we have problems in life, ones that seem to be so large and immovable. They are not too big for God. You have to trust Him to take care of the problem, follow His leading.

2. Everyday should be celebrated as Resurrection Day. The church universal has to understand that we must live everyday like it is Resurrection Day. Jesus is alive, He is not in the tomb. The celebration that occurs when the church does this is enormous. People are drawn to the earthshaking worship that is occurring.

3. We too can shine like the Angel that announced Jesus’ resurrection. We can be washed. We must be washed, the dirt of our sins must be washed and can be by accepting the free gift of Salvation that only comes through Jesus.

Who wouldn’t want to live an earthshaking life that causes the kind of powerful life changing ripples that a life with Jesus offers. If this sounds like the life you’re longing to live, I invite you to find a church, and begin the process of causing ripples of Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness and Self Control.

By Pastor Joe Rhonemus

Pastor Joe Rhonemus is the pastor of Resurrection Crossing, 552 Country Club Dr ive, in Xenia and a guest columnist.

