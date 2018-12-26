Devotional: The Transfiguration

“While he was still speaking, a bright cloud enveloped them, and a voice from the cloud said, ‘This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. Listen to him!’ ” (Matthew 17:5)

When God makes an entrance, He does it in a Big Way. He gets everyone’s attention. The Mount of Transfiguration event is key to helping Peter, James and John understand who Jesus really is. It is an event that helps all of us understand who Jesus is. Three of the Gospel writers, Matthew, Mark and Luke mention this event, thus, confirming it. It is an occurrence they wanted to make sure was remembered. But remembering was not the only reason to relay this event. Listening to Jesus was the main point. He is God the Son, and Savior of the world.

Is there anything more important than listening to the Word of Jesus? There isn’t. Jesus is called the Word. Jesus is the Living Word. Jesus is the Word of Scripture. The way we listen to Jesus is through reading His Word printed in Scripture. It is here that He comes alive. It is here that we come to confess that He is our Savior and Lord. We cannot have saving faith if we do not listen to Jesus’ Word. It is through the combination of His Word and the Holy Spirit that we are spiritually reborn and come to trust Him with our life now and into eternity. Jesus enters our life in a Big Way for He is the Way, the Truth and the Life.

Heavenly Father, You have come to us in a Big Way, transforming our lives to ones of faith in Your Son. Take our faith and enhance it into greater obedience to His Word. May we shine forth as He did on the mount — shine forth with His love. In His name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

