Devotional: Asking God

“So, I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.” Luke 11:9-10)

Someone noticed that the first letters of the words of each phrase here form: ASK. Ask carries with it the fact of communication. Asking is not possible without communication. That is the point Jesus is making. “Talk to me. Seek me out. Make your request known. I will hear and I will answer.” This is praying with faith in Jesus. Jesus gives us the formula that makes its way to God the Father, through Him. Once our request is in God the Father’s presence it will be dealt with. That is Jesus’ promise.

Behind our every prayer through Jesus is an answer from our God. Jesus does not say that we will necessarily get what we ask for, however. No, we will get a response that is right for our need, even though we might not think so. We must always remember that we do not want our God to answer our prayers the way we want if they are not in His will. That means probably many of our prayers will appear unanswered. The truth is, however, that they are answered but we may not realize it. We lay our life in His hands and always desire that our prayers would conform to His will. That truly is praying in faith.

Heavenly Father, we desire to pray in Your will. Guide us to Ask, Seek and Knock according to Your plan for us. We do not want You to answer any prayers that would be harmful to us. We trust You and know You will care for us through our good and our bad prayers. Yet, we will continue to pray hoping to be in Your will. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

