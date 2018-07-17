Softball battles aplenty in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — League parity was evident in a pair of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture men’s D-League games Friday at Rotary Park.
On Diamond 4, league leader Dirty Dozen (8-1), a team sponsored by Nationwide Insurance and the Kelly Jones Insurance Agency LLC, had to battle through two extra innings before nipping a talented Pristine Finishes, custom cabinetry and woodworking-sponsored bunch, 19-18. The Pristine bunch is now 2-7 on the season, despite a solid game.
And over on Diamond 3, Splittin’ Cats (3-6) lost in the final inning to The Funk (4-5), a team of multiple sponsors including Diplomat Lounge, Budweiser and El Rancho Grande, by a score of 11-8.
The 7:10 p.m. Beavercreek Men’s D-League plays a 14-game season. Other teams in the league are Kings Table and The Funk/Sibcy Cline/Bowl 10, a pair of teams who entered Friday’s July 6 contests tied for second in the league at 6-2, Hudson’s Automotive (5-3) and the team with the fewest wins, but most clever team name: Where My Pitches At (0-8).
While next week’s Friday July 13 games are Week 13 of the season, three days of previously rained out make-up games have been tacked onto the end of the season. Barring any more use of the R-word, the season should come to a close on Aug. 10.