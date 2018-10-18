Bellbrok Golden Eagles earn top volleyball seeding

GREENE COUNTY — A trio of Greene County area girls high school volleyball teams are seeded among the area’s top-3 in their respective divisions, and two others are listed among the area’s top-8, as the sectional tournament pairings were announced earlier this week.

The Bellbrook Golden Eagles are ranked as the top seed in Division II, while Beavercreek (Division I) and Greeneview (D III) are both No. 3 seeds in their respective divisions.

Metro Buckeye Conference regular season champ Yellow Springs is the No. 7 seed in Division IV, and Carroll is listed as the eighth seed in D II.

Here’s a look at each of the postseason tournament brackets involving teams from the Greene County area. Teams are listed by seed number and school name. The higher seed (lower number) hosts first- and second-round matches. A full listing of all of the tournament brackets can be found on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Southwest District website at swdab.org.

DIVISION I

Dayton 1 Bracket

(at Vandalia Butler HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 3 Beavercreek vs. Butler-Fairmont winner, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final, 6 p.m. at Butler HS.

Dayton 2 Bracket

(at Vandalia Butler HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 10 Sidney vs. Miamisburg-Xenia winner, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Troy vs. Tecumseh-Northmont winner, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m. at Butler HS.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 3 Bracket winner, Time TBA, Oct. 27 at Butler HS.

Dayton 3 Bracket

(at Centerville HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 2 Centerville vs. Fairborn-West Carrollton winner, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final, 6 p.m., site and time TBA.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, Time TBA, Oct. 27 at Lakota East HS, Liberty Twp.

DIVISION II

Tecumseh 1 Bracket

(at Tecumseh HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 6 Greenville vs. Shawnee-Carroll winner, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 6 p.m., Site TBA.

Winner vs. Lebanon 3 Bracket winner, Time TBA at Trent Arena, Kettering.

Lebanon 3 Bracket

(at Lebanon HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 12 Stivers vs. Bellbrook-Dunbar winner, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 8:30p.m., Site TBA.

Winner vs. Tecumseh 1 Bracket winner, Time TBA, Oct. 27 at Trent Arena, Kettering.

DIVISION III

(at Brookville HS)

Brookville 1 Bracket

Saturday, Oct. 20

Greeneview-Covington winner vs. Arcanum-Dixie winner, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final, 6 p.m., Site TBA.

Winner vs. Blanchester 2 Bracket winner, Time TBA, Oct. 27 at Northmont HS, Clayton.

DIVISION IV

Troy 2 Bracket

(at Troy HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 25 Legacy Christian vs. Jefferson-Russia winner, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final, 6 p.m., Site TBA.

Winner vs. Covington 2 Bracket winner, Time TBA, Oct. 27 at Troy HS.

Covington 1 Bracket

(at Covington HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 15 Catholic Central vs. Fairlawn-Yellow Springs winner, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final, 5:30 p.m., Site TBA.

Winner vs. Covington 3 Bracket winner, Time TBA, Oct. 27 at Troy HS.

Covington 3 Bracket

(at Covington HS)

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 17 Houston vs. Cedarville-Franklin-Monroe winner, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final, 8:30 p.m., Site TBA.

Winner vs. Covington 1 Bracket winner, Time TBA, Oct. 27 at Troy HS.h