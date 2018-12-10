Sports Digest

Bison rally late over Carroll

DAYTON — The Carroll Patriots boys high school basketball team was outscored 21-8 in the final quarter of play in a 60-49 loss to host Belmont Nov. 30. Matt Cogan led Carroll with 21 points and seven rebounds, and teammate Simon Jefferson finished with 12 points in the loss. Carroll’s next game is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Miamisburg.

Beavers earn first win

SPRINGFIELD — A trio of Beavercreek High School girls varsity basketball players scored in double figures in the Beavers’ 56-35 win Nov. 28 over host Springfield. Anna Landing led all scorers with 18 points, Taylor Steinbrunner scored 14 points and had nine steals, while Kirsten Williams snared 13 rebounds to go with her 12 points, in Beavercreek’s first win of the young season.

Mickayla Perdue scored 13 points for Springfield. Former Xenia standout Trinity Morton-Nooks scored four points for the Wildcats (1-1).

Beavercreek (1-1) plays its first home game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 against Mount Notre Dame.

Extreme quest program

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour! Learn breakdancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump start hoops

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Stover named Mr. Football

COLUMBUS — Lexington High School senior Cade Stover was named Ohio’s Mr. Football for the 2018 high school football season on Nov. 28 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The future Ohio State Buckeye led his team with 175 tackles including 11 for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and nine pass break ups He finishes his career at Lexington with 592 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 24 pass breakups as he lined up all over the field in his safety-hybrid defensive position.

Offensively, Stover gained 1,497 rushing yards on 205 carries and scored 18 touchdowns. He also had 21 catches for 238 yards and a score this season.

Among his 2018 season awards, Stover was named the Division III All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, Ohio Prep Sports Writers Division III Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year, North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association Defensive Skill Player of the Year and Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

