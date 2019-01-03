‘Creek beaten late

WILMINGTON – Jasmine Jamiel’s free throw with four seconds remaining gave Wilmington a 50-49 win over Beavercreek, Dec. 27 in a non-league girls basketball game at Fred Summers Court.

Beavercreek’s Kirsten Williams had an attempt for the game winner from the left elbow, but the shot bounced off the rim.

Wilmington is now 6-4 on the season, while Beavercreek falls to 4-6.

The game featured seven lead changes and numerous ties.

“Sometimes you need a little luck and we had it go our way there at the end,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said in his post-game comments. “We knew how good they (Beavercreek) are and they had a win over Springboro and lost to Lebanon, two of the stronger teams in the area. At times tonight, we were not consistent and we turned it over a lot (22 turnovers) but our guard play was a real strength for us down the stretch.”

Mya Jackson had a superb performance for the Lady ‘Cane, as she accounted for 34 points, including 22 in the first half. Her half-court shot was dead-on as the first-half buzzer sounded, giving Wilmington a 28-24 lead at the intermission.

Beavercreek made a 7-0 run to start the second half, before Wilmington’s Sami McCord broke the ice for WHS to snap a four-minute drought. Wilmington battled back to regain the lead, 39-37, heading into the final period.

Karlie Morgan connected on a trey with just under four minutes to go in regulation, giving WHS a 45-39 lead, but Beavercreek would not go away, eventually tying the score at 49-all.

Both teams struggled at the line in the final period, as Wilmington managed to convert just five of 10 chances, while Beavercreek was three for six at the line.

By Bill Liermann For Greene County News

Bill Liermann writes for the Wilmington News Journal, an AIM Media Midwest affiliate.

