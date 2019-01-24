Sports Digest

Beavers best Franklin

FRANKLIN — Grant Reeve led Beavercreek with a 221-236 — 457 series, Anthony D’Alesandro rolled a 452, Scott Thompson tossed a 422 and “Sub Score #1” rolled a 318 to lead the undefeated Beavercreek boys high school bowling team to a 2,393 to 1,937 win on Jan. 17.

Beavercreek wins on the road

FRANKLIN — Jenna Morgan rolled a team-high 179-209 — 388 series, while Beavercreek teammates Megan McHone (368), Kera Micheals (363) and Paige Rockwell (362) also tossed solid two-game series in a 2,154 to 1,617 win over Franklin on Jan. 17. Josselyn Terpenning (161) and Jacqueline Jones (150) rolled single games in the Beavers win.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

BHS defeats Miamisburg

BEAVERCREEK — The host Beavers outscored Miamisburg, 17-8, in the final quarter of a Jan. 16 girls high school basketball game to win 44-34. Alyssa Hall and Anna Landing led Beavercreek (8-6, 5-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East), scoring 13 points each. Miamisburg is now 6-9 overall, 1-6 GWOC National West.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

