DBC junior rowers strong in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Dayton Boat Club sent 46 junior rowers to the Cincinnati Indoor Rowing Championships on Feb. 10 at Summit Country Day High School.

After training for this race since Dec. 1, the DBC novice and varsity rowers made a big splash in Cincinnati. Seven rowers from Beavercreek and Xenia competed for DBC with Dominic D’Aloia representing the novice team and Rachel McNutt, Elena Muir, Hannah Whitaker, Neeti Prasad, Ben Gagliano and Sam Phillips representing the varsity team.

In the field of 52 varsity girl competitors, seven of the top 15 rowers were from the DBC team. McNutt (senior) placed fourth and Muir (senior) placed 11th in a very competitive field. Whitaker, an eighth-grade rower, also set a personal record. Phillips (junior) and Gagliano (sophomore) both set personal records and placed 19th and 23rd respectively out of 47 high school varsity boys. D’Aloia (freshman) set a personal record in the high school novice boys division.

The Dayton Boat Club Junior Teams will be hosting an Open Boathouse Event on Saturday, March 2 from 2-3 p.m. at 3040 Great Miami River Recreational Trail, in Moraine. No rowing experience is needed. DBC coaches will provide instruction on how to be a competitive rower. Everyone who practices with the team, gets to race with the team.

Submitted photo Several members of the Dayton Boat Club junior rowing team turned in personal-best times and finished well at the Cincinnati Indoor Rowing Championships, Feb. 10 at Summit Country Day High School.

To learn more about the Dayton Boat Club, go to daytonboatclub.org, or send an email message to: rowdbc@yahoo.com.

