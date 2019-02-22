AF Marathon registration opening Jan. 1

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Registration for the 23rd Annual Air Force Marathon has officially opened. Runners can register at www.usafmarathon.com by clicking the registration tab.

“We’re excited about offering an almost entirely new race experience that we believe runners will enjoy,” said Race Director Brandon Hough.

After a successful first year, the Fly – Fight – Win Challenge Series will be returning and adding an additional option. Runners can register for either the 5K, 10K and half-marathon races just like last year or the 5K, 10K and full-marathon races as one event. In completing either challenge, runners will receive an additional, premium medal. Registrants for the challenge must still be able to complete the 10K race in one hour or less (9:41 pace) to be able to make it to the half or full marathon start time. Organizers are also adding a 1K kid’s race, The Tailwind Trot, for children 4-12 and their parents scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, just before the 5K event.

The featured aircraft for 2019 will be the Air Force’s newest tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus.

“We received such great feedback from our 2018 runners that we are implementing,” Hough said. “From updated courses to a whole new expo experience, we think runners are going to be noticing a difference.”

Registration prices from Jan. 4 through Feb. 17 will be $80 for the marathon, $70 for the half marathon, $35 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K, $135 for the challenge series and $12 for the 1K kids race. Prices will increase after Feb. 17.