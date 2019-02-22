Sports Digest

Carroll rolls past

SPRINGFIELD — Top-seeded Carroll (21-2) defeated Meadowdale, 54-14, in the opening round of the Division II girls high school basketball sectional tournament Feb. 18, held at Springfield High School. Twelve Patriots players scored in the game. Julia Keller led Carroll with 12 points scored, and teammates Eve Thorner and Liz Bush were next with nine apiece.

Patriots upend CJ in overtime

DAYTON — Despite host Chaminade Julienne outscoring Carroll 23-10 in the fourth quarter to send Friday’s Feb. 15 game to overtime, the Carroll boys high school varsity basketball team (12-10) defeated the Eagles 59-58. Jaden Dahm led the Patriots with 16 points while Matt Cogan finished with 15. CJ’s Brandon Gibson and Milton Gage led the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed champion Eagles (18-4) with 12 each.

BHS sinks Little Miami

BEAVERCREEK — Brayden Walther and Yousef Saleh each scored 13 points, and Adam Duvall scored 12, as Beavercreek defeated visiting Little Miami, 62-48, on Saturday, Feb. 16. No individual statistics were available for Little Miami. Beavercreek begins Division I sectional tournament play 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 when the 14th seeded Beavers will face either Wayne or Stebbins.

Beavers nip Fairmont

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek (8-14, 3-9 Greater Western Ohio Conference East) made a two-point halftime lead hold up Feb. 15 in a 59-57 win over Fairmont (14-8, 5-7 GWOC East). Chris Herbort led the Beavers with 13 points, Brayden Walther scored 11 and Yousef Saleh tossed in 10 points.

Elks beat the Beavers

BEAVERCREEK — Chris Herbort scored a game-best 16 points, but the Beavercreek boys high school varsity basketball team fell to Greater Western Ohio Conference East rival Centerville, 70-47 on Feb. 12. Brentin Seman also got in to double-figure scoring for Beavercreek, finishing with 10 points. Beavercreek is now 6-14 overall, 2-9 in the GWOC East, while Centerville is even with Wayne for second in the division at 15-5, 9-2 GWOC East behind first-place Springfield.

Carroll beats Spartans

GERMANTOWN — Visiting Carroll opened up a 17-0 lead after one quarter of play, on its way to a 55-35 win over Valley View, Feb. 12. Matt Cogan led the Patriots with 18 points scored, Jaden Dahm scored 12 points while Will Severt hauled in eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

Centerville sweeps BHS

BEAVERCREEK — Despite a solid 279-246 — 525 top series from Beavercreek’s Michael Donahue, Centerville came away with a 2,568 to 2,491 win over the Beavers, Feb. 12. Brent Shroyer (457), Seth Koloski (433), Anthony Dorsten (389) and “Sub Score #1” (340) each had solid series scores in the loss. Centerville won the Greater Western Ohio Conference East with the win.

Carroll rolls past Rockets

RIVERSIDE — A pair of 300-plus series from Heather Thomas (317) and Lindsey Shaffer (316) helped guide the Carroll girls varsity bowling team to a 1,849 to 1,348 win over McNicholas, Feb. 11. Kaylee Stemmer (251) and Madison Wiley (241) turned in solid two-game series for the Patriots (5-8, 4-6 GCL Co-Ed), while Rebecca Jobe and Olivia Ciesko turned in single-game scores of 122 and 101 respectively.

Residents named to Ashland teams

ASHLAND — Ashland University announced that two Greene County residents were named to upcoming sports teams.

Lawrance Dudgeon of Xenia is a member of Ashland University’s wrestling team. Dudgeon, a 2015 graduate of Xenia High, is majoring in criminal justice.

Ian Johnson of Dayton is a member of Ashland University’s track and field team. Johnson, now a sophomore, is majoring in computer science. Johnson, a 2017 graduate of Beavercreek High School, competes in distance events for the Eagles.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

