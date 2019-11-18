CU men, women in soccer semis

CEDARVILLE — The Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s soccer semifinals will have a distinct local flavor.

The Cedarville University men’s and women’s soccer teams are both among the final four in their brackets as the action moves to Chaminade-Julienne’s Roger Glass Stadium in Dayton Thursday.

The men — seeded third — take on No. 2 Ohio Valley at 5 p.m. The teams played to a 1-1 tie in two overtimes Oct. 2. The third-seeded women will take on No. 2 Walsh at 12 p.m. Thursday, also at Roger Glass Stadium. Cedarville beat Walsh, 1-0, on Oct. 26.

No. 4 Tiffin takes on top-seeded Lake Erie in the other men’s semifinal. In the other women’s semifinal No. 1 Findlay takes on No. 4 Ohio Dominican. The women’s championship game is slated for 12 p.m. Saturday and the men will follow shortly after.

The champions earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Division II tournament field, both of which will be announced Monday, Nov. 18.

The Cedarville men advanced with a 1-0 win over No. 6 Findlay as Jonny Stephens scored on a header in the second half. Stephens timed Nick Marculo’s corner kick in the 51st minute and sent it high inside the far post for his second goal in three games.

The defense did the rest with Carter Selvius making three saves while posting his seventh shutout.

The 11-2-6 Yellow Jackets outshot the Oilers 13-9 overall and 6-3 on goal.

Jared Zacharias from Bellbrook is a freshman goalkeeper for Cedarville.

Rachel Wiggins and Olivia Hoffman each scored and the Lady Jacket defense locked down No. 6 Ursuline, 2-0, in the opening round of the women’s G-MAC Tournament.

Cedarville, 12-5-1, started quickly as Wiggins poked in her goal from close range just 30 seconds into the contest. Aleah Martone and Hannah Atkinson were credited with assists.

Hoffman provided some breathing room with her team-leading seventh goal from Atkinson in the 69th minute.

Senior goalkeeper Allison Garlock came up with five saves during her eighth shutout this season and 21st of her career. Sophomore forward/defender Kenna Anderson played a year at Greeneview High School before transferring to and graduating from Clark Shawnee. She has one goal and one assist this season.

Photo courtesy Cedarville University Cedarville University midfielder Mackenzie Northcutt weaves through the Ursuline defense during the opening round of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/11/web1_wsoc_northcutt_01.jpg Photo courtesy Cedarville University Cedarville University midfielder Mackenzie Northcutt weaves through the Ursuline defense during the opening round of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.