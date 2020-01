LCA’s Combs wins 100th game

Legacy Christian Academy girls varsity basketball coach Mark Combs talks strategy during a timeout in Thursday’s home game against Miami Valley School. The Knights won the game, 50-10, which was Comb’s 100th career win as head basketball coach.

Legacy Christian Academy girls varsity basketball coach Mark Combs poses with his daughter, Ava (left), and his nieces after winning his 100th career game as a coach, Jan. 9 in Xenia.