BHS principal on administrative leave

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School Principal George Caras was placed on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were received by district leadership.

His leave was effective Friday, Sept. 27.

“Mr. Caras will remain on administrative leave pending the results of a thorough, ongoing investigation by the school district. No timetable has been set to conclude the investigation or take further action if appropriate,” according to a statement from the district.

The statement said no other comments would be made because it’s an ongoing investigation, but public relations specialist Ryan Gilding said law enforcement is not involved.

An email sent to Beavercreek families indicates that Caras has “no access to Beavercreek High School until further notice from our district” and that more information will be shared with families at the appropriate time.

Before coming to Beavercreek, Caras was principal at Northmont High School as well as Ruskin Elementary in Dayton and John F. Kennedy Elementary in Kettering.

The Gazette has requested to view Caras’ personnel file.

Not allowed at HS until further notice

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

