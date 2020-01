BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek has announced a road closure on Beaver Valley Road on Wednesday, January 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure will be from Quail Run Road to Fairborn Corporation line under the I-675 overpass. This will be for one day to repair potholes, trim back brush from sides of roadway, general cleanup of area.

