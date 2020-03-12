A jazz-filled weekend

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News

Beavercreek High School and Carroll High School jazz bands played at the School Jazz Band Festival Feb. 29, part of Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz. The weekend of performances and activities at the high school included Beavercreek band night, master classes, and two headliners — Huntertones and Yellowjackets.

