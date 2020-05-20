FVPC continues offering DV, sexual assault services

XENIA — The Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) of Greene County is assuring community members who need help with interpersonal violence that they are still open.

During this time of reduced socialization and more time at home, victims are at higher risk of being assaulted, verbally, emotionally, physically and sexually, according to FVPC.

A 24/7 Support/Crisis line is available by calling 937-426-2334 or by texting 937-347-5917.

“We are here during this pandemic. We have started the text line as we fully realize the dangers in making a voice phone call when a victim’s partner is also in the home during our stay at home order,” a release from the center said. “Our safe house is available to those that decide to get away from an abusive partner and safety is a concern. Please just reach out to the phone numbers above for a screening.”

Outreach counseling and case management is also being offered via telehealth methods. The above phone numbers are also the means to access this type of support. The hotlines, via voice and text, are available and a good start to receiving services, including personalized safety planning.

“The mission of the Family Violence Prevention Center is to reduce family and relationship violence and its impact in Greene County through prevention, intervention, safe-housing and collaborative community programs,” said Debbie Matheson, Executive Director of the Family Violence Prevention Center. “Statistics show that one out of four women and one out of seven men has been physically assaulted by an intimate partner sometime in their lives.”

For over 40 years, the FVPC has been supporting victims of domestic violence with prevention, intervention, outreach and safe housing. Programs and services offered at the center include a 24-hour crisis hotline, educational/support groups, counseling, case management and links to other community resources. FVPC also offers programs for children, which includes a prevention education program in the Greene County junior and senior high schools. The center cooperates closely with local law enforcement agencies to respond to and follow up on calls to the police concerning domestic violence or disturbances.