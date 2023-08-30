Courtesy | LCA Athletics Legacy Christian volleyball won its first regulation match of the 2023 season, giving head coach Lindsey Vivas (top row, left) her first win.

XENIA — New Legacy Christian volleyball coach Lindsey Vivas picked up her first regulation length win when the Knights defeated Ponitz CTC 3-0 on Tuesday.

Stephanie Wharton had 12 service aces for LCA in the win. Moira Ackenhausen led the team with eight digs and Jocelyn Miller added seven kills.

Legacy Christian had previously won a match in a season opening tournament in which only two games were played.

LCA will travel to play National Trail and Tri-Village in a tri-match on Saturday. The team’s home opener is Tuesday against Franklin Monroe.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Golf

Greeneview 159, Northeastern 232

Ian Rinehart led the team with a 36 and Andy Burkett shot 38.

Hagan Witt had a 42, and Braeden Gill shot 43.

Boys Soccer

Bellbrook 4, Edgewood 0

Riley Ferrin scored twice, and Nolan Ebel and Joseph Krebs added goals for Bellbrook.

Grant Driskell produced the shut out with four saves in net.

West Carrollton 1, Fairborn 1

Ezra Gumbert scored the first goal of the season for the Skyhawks to help earn a draw.

Fairborn is 0-3-1 overall.

Legacy Christian 9, West Liberty Salem 2

A hat trick by Parker Burke helped the Knights improve to 4-0-1 this season.

Joseph Rutan and Dillon Campbell both netted two goals in the match. LCA is averaging more than six goals per match this season.

Sidney 2, Xenia 2

Luke Cushman and Ethan Frisby helped the Bucs earn a tie at home.

Xenia is 0-1-1 in MVL play.

Other scores: Spingboro 1, Beavercreek 0; CJ 4, Greeneview 0; Waynesville 4, Yellow Springs 2

Girls Soccer

Fairborn 10, West Carrollton 0

Ella Krall and Cydnie Rigato both had hat tricks for the Skyhawks, who improved to 2-0-0 in the MVL.

Kyla Garber only needed to make one save in the first shut out effort for Fairborn this season.

Girls Tennis

Cedarville 5, Greeneview 0

Cedarville swept matches in first and third singles on its way to a pair of match wins.

Other scores: Bellbrook 5, Franklin 0; Fairborn 5, Sidney 0; Troy 5, Xenia 0

Volleyball

Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 0

Sophie Davis had a double-double with 15 kills and 11 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Luci Mescher added 17 assists and Sam Pavlak had eight kills as Bellbrook began league play with a win.

Badin 3, Carroll 0

The Patriots recovered from a blowout in game one, but couldn’t overcome Badin in GCL play.

Leah Casas had 18 assists for Carroll, and Grace Dooley and Madison Morris both had five kills.

Greenville 3, Xenia 0

Paige Shouse led the Bucs with six kills and five digs.

Audrey Austin added five kills and Isabella Gregg had five digs.

Other scores: Centerville 3, Beavercreek 0; Cedarville 3, Madison Plains 0; Fairborn 3, Piqua 1; Southeastern 3, Greeneview 0

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

Greeneview 27, Kenton Ridge 6

Carson Moore had three touchdowns and an interception on defense for Greeneview.

Josiah Dickerson also scored a touchdown for the Rams.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek at Springboro Invite, 10 a.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Carroll at Bellbrook, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Franklin at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Wayne, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greeneview at Northeastern, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carroll at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Miami Valley at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Greenon at Cedarville, 6 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Wayne, 6:45 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:45 p.m.

