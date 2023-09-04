Courtesy | Fairborn Athletics Sophomore Corbin McCoy-Bush lines up in anticipation for the next play during Friday’s 34-6 win at West Carrollton.

WEST CARROLLTON — Fairborn grabbed an early lead and pulled away late to beat West Carrollton 34-6 on the road Friday and win for the first time this season.

Fairborn has held a first half lead in all three of its games this season, but was outscored 41-8 in the second half of its first two contests.

Friday saw the Skyhawks reverse that trend with a 20-0 advantage after halftime, getting on the scoreboard on its initial drive of the second half and holding down the Pirates afterward.

West Carrollton’s defense created an interception which it returned to the end zone near the end of the second quarter, but the play was reversed due to a penalty to help Fairborn hold onto its 14-6 lead into halftime.

Fairborn is tied with Sidney and Stebbins at 1-1 in the MVL Valley Division one game behind leading Xenia.

Beavercreek 39, Thurgood Marshall 8

Beavercreek’s offense scored 39 unanswered points as Quentin Youngblood made it consecutive career-high performances to lead the team to its second win.

Youngblood rushed 28 times for 209 yards and five touchdowns for the Beavers. He accounted for all but 38 of Beavercreek’s offensive yardage and all of his trips into the end zone came in the red zone.

Beavercreek overcame four turnovers, but its defense had three players (C. J. Crawford, Eli Gaudette, Noah Wazgar) all finish with double digit tackles to help stave off a 12-minute deficit in time of possession.

Thurgood Marshall committed 19 penalties to four for Beavercreek.

Cedarville 27, Fairbanks 6

The Indians’ defense was up to the task again by shutting out its opponent after halftime for the third time this season.

Trailing for the first time when Fairbanks grabed a 6-0 first quarter lead, Cedarville grabbed a 7-6 lead before halftime but needed until the fourth quarter to take control when it scored three additional touchdowns to remain unbeaten.

Tyler Cross had a touchdown reception for the third straight game from Jackson Pyles, who also threw one to Josh Flora for the first time this season.

Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21

Multiple big runs allowed by the Bellbrook defense were too much to overcome in a defeat to the defending SWBL champions.

Bellbrook flipped the usual script on offense with success by using 30 pass attempts after averaging fewer than three yards per carry on 23 rushes.

Northland 37, Carroll 17

The Patriots first road game went south when the Vikings scored 17 straight points down the stretch to pull away.

West Liberty Salem 41, Greeneview 19

WLS stormed in front early to make it consecutive losses for the Rams.

