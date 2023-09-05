Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook junior Julia Fleck and her Golden Eagles teammates are ranked 12th in the initial Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division II state poll of the season.

XENIA — Four local soccer teams appear in the first Ohio state coaches top-15 rankings of the fall season.

Bellbrook’s girls team was ranked 12th in Division II after getting off to a 5-0-0 start to the season. Close behind ranked 14th is Carroll which has an unbeaten 6-0-1 record.

On the boys side of the OSSCA polls, Carroll also is ranked in D-II in 11th after its 3-1-1 start. Beavercreek appears in the receiving votes section of D-I after a loaded early schedule has seen them already play three other state ranked teams across all three Ohio divisions.

Additionally in the Miami Valley district polls, Beavercreek is third in D-I boys, Carroll is first in D-II boys with Bellbrook seventh, and Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs and Greeneview, in order, occupy the fourth through sixth spots for D-III.

The girls side has Beavercreek fourth in D-I with Fairborn ranked ninth, Bellbrook second in D-II and Carroll third, and Greenview and Legacy Christian tied for fourth in D-III.

RESULTS

SATURDAY

Cross Country

LCA second at Bellbrook Invite

Bellbrook won both team titles, but the Knights swept first place in the both boys and girls individual races as Ben Rodriguez and Caroline Hamilton were the first to cross the finish line.

Bellbrook had individuals finish in the 3rd-8th positions in the boys race with Mkuya Ford leading the way. Its girls team occupied the 2nd-6th finishes in the girls run with Allison High getting the runner-up spot.

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek 2, Elder 0

Ryan McClure and Noah Trimmer scored to stop a two-game losing skid for the Beavers.

Indian Hill 5, Carroll 4

Shawn Seymour’s hat trick was matched by the opposition in the home defeat.

Other scores: Chaminade Julienne 5, Yellow Springs 0

Girls Soccer

Legacy Christian 0, Chaminade Julienne 0

Alayna Allport made 10 saves for the Knights in the tie.

It was the first scoreless draw for LCA since the 2016 season.

Other scores: Mount Notre Dame 3, Beavercreek 1

Volleyball

Cedarville 3, Franklin Monroe 2

The Indians had 25 kills by Molly Mossing and 13 more from Mia Burr help overcome a 2-1 deficit to stay undefeated.

Ayden Rodgers and Taylor Butts both had 20-plus digs in the win.

Other scores: Beavercreek 3, Troy 0

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Cross Country

Cedarville, Fairborn at Emmanuel Christian Meet, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Beavercreek Invite, 9 a.m.

Bellbrook at Edgewood, 4:30 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Bellbrook at Alter, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Yellow Springs at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Miami East, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

CJ at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Legacy Christian at Greenon, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Greeneview, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek at Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Dixie, 4:30 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

McNicholas at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Franklin Monroe at Legacy Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Tri-County North, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 6:45 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 7 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Southeastern at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek Invite, 8 a.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 4:30 p.m.

Triad at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

La Salle at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek at Springfield, 7:15 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Fairborn at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Xenia at Middletown, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Clinton Massie, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Trotwood at Fairborn, 6 p.m.

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Ponitz CTC at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Monroe at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Fairborn at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Butler at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Monroe at Bellbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Middletown Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Legacy Christian, 7:15 p.m.