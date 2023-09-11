Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Ayden Brewer (58) and sophomore Louis Freeman (9) are part of a defense for the Buccaneers which has allowed 22 total points in four games this season.

XENIA — Xenia’s defense shut out the opposition for the second time this season in a 10-0 win at Stebbins on Friday.

Xenia (4-0) forced five turnovers, including three interceptions with two by Trimonde Henry and another by Aiden Solis, and two fumble recoveries from Ronnie Butler Butler and Kale Webb. As a group they had 12.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in a dominate effort.

Henry also had a career-high receiving game with 101 yards on six receptions.

Xenia was held to 26 yards rushing as a team as Elijah Johnson was shut down. He had -2 yards rushing after leading the MVL through the first three weeks of the season, although he did score the go-ahead touchdown after halftime.

Sean Leonard connected on a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Xenia’s winning streak in the regular season is up to 14.

Bellbrook 49, Ponitz 0

A pair of first quarter touchdown passes to Noah Barrios and Jude Omiatek were part of a 28-point outburst to start the game.

The win was the 20th time in the past 10 seasons Bellbrook did not allow a point.

Carroll 35, Northwest 28

Zach Van Meter found Izaak Wood for a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the game which was the winning score in the second win for the Patriots this season.

Van Meter also ran for two scores. Carroll’s offense twice grabbed double-digit leads before having to fend off the Knights late.

Knixton Hill ran all over Carroll’s defense for 371 yards and touchdowns in the losing effort.

Springboro 31, Beavercreek 0

Beavercreek’s defense played well early to keep the score close, but Springboro burst out after halftime with 17 points in the third quarter.

Quentin Youngblood had 95 yards rushing for the Beavers and Laken Pierce caught two passes for 64 yards.

Sidney 56, Fairborn 6

Fairborn couldn’t stop Sidney’s Julius Spradling.

The junior scored a touchdown via a rush attempt, pass reception, punt return and fumble recovery on defense.

J. T. Smith had his first 100-yard game of the season for the Skyhawks. Zyaire Cavitt broke up the shut out in the fourth quarter by scoring his first touchdown of the season with 4:59 remaining.

West Jefferson 42, Greeneview 41, OT

The Rams went down in defeat when its two-play conversion attempt in overtime failed.

Greeneview grabbed the lead at three different points during the game, notable going up 35-21 into the fourth quarter before a pair of touchdown passes by WJ sent the game to an extra period.

Alex Horney had four touchdown runs for Greeneview and threw for another in the first quarter to Joey Giannoble.

It’s the second consecutive season Greeneview had a game end on a failed two-point attempt.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.