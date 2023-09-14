Ohio State tickets to be raffled off at Xenia football game — Sports Digest: Sept. 14, 2023

XENIA — Two tickets to Saturday’s Ohio State football game will be raffled off at the Xenia Buccaneers’ Friday home football game courtesy of Baskets for Battle.

One ticket for the raffle will cost $2, three can be purchased for $5, and six for $10. All entrants must be present to win. The drawing and the announcement of the winner will take place during halftime.

Ohio State is hosting Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. in Columbus on Saturday.

All proceeds from the raffle will go Baskets for Battle, a student-run fundraiser designed to aid battling cancer patients of all ages and genders. For more information, email [email protected].

Fairborn holding donut sale

A dozen donuts will be available for $12 from Krispy Kreme after Fairborn’s Friday home football against Stebbins.

Money raised will assist its boys basketball program. Sales will be made at the conclusion of the game.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY

Girls Soccer

Fairborn 1, Piqua 0

Kellsie Cleaves had the game-winner for the Skyhawks.

Kyla Garber made five saves to get the shutout. Fairborn maintains its spot in a tie for first in the MVL Valley Division.

Xenia 9, Greenville 0

Jojo Guyton, MaKayli Marinelli and Jaelyn Moore all scored two goals in the win.

Brennan Diener and Moore both also had two assists.

Other scores: Centerville 4, Beavercreek 0; Badin 3, Carroll 0

Girls Tennis

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek A 2

Bellbrook 3, Ross 2

Cedarville 4, Beavercreek B 1

Troy 5, Fairborn 0

Greeneview 5, Greenon 0

Volleyball

Badin 3, Carroll 0

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Football

Beavercreek at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Alter, 7 p.m. (at Fairmont HS)

Talawanda at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Cedarville at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Triad at Greeneview, 7 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Dominion Academy at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Legacy Christian at Springboro Invite, 9 a.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 10 a.m.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook , Fairborn, Yellow Spings at Troy Night Meet, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at Harrison EagleCat, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Valley View at Xenia, 1:30 p.m.

Indian Hill at Bellbrook, 3 p.m.

Greeneview at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Brookville at Legacy Christian, 3 p.m.

Upper Arlington at Beavercreek, 3:30 p.m.

Carroll at Little Miami, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Valley View at Xenia, 11:30 a.m.

Greeneview at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Brookville at Legacy Christian, 1 p.m.

Bellbrook at Carroll, 2 p.m.

Little Miami at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Benjamin Logan and Butler, 10 a.m.

Monday

Boys Golf

Fairborn at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Carroll at GCL Tournament, 8 a.m.

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Eaton, 4:30 p.m.

Kenton Ridge at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fairborn at Dayton Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Lakota West at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Oakwood at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Eaton, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at Waynesville, 6:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Legacy Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 7 p.m.