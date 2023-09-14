Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia sophomore Kale Webb (4) forces a fumble on a quarterback sack during his team’s week one win against Beavercreek. Xenia hosts Butler this Friday.

XENIA — Week five arrives and it means we’re already at the halfway point of the season.

Xenia can get halfway to repeating last year’s 10-0 run when it hosts Butler on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in what could be a low scoring affair.

The Buccaneers and Aviators have two of the top-three scoring defenses in Miami Valley League play thus far and both sides have leaned on their strong play.

Xenia’s 13 forced turnovers, 31 tackles for loss, five sacks and 15 points allowed compliments an offense that has played ball control well. The Buccaneer defense against Stebbins last week forced three interceptions, two fumbles, knocked down three passes.

Sidney is the only team to have either a 100-yard rusher or passer against Xenia this season.

Xenia is only one of three 4-0 teams remaining in Region 8 and unofficially are No. 2 in the estimated OHSAA computer rankings, according to joeeitel.com.

Butler (2-2) gave Xenia one of its biggest scares in the regular season last year due in part to five Xenia turnovers on offense. The Aviators this season have continued to stay in games thanks to its defense.

Butler is the only team to hold undefeated Troy under 50 points during a 16-7 defeat, led Northmont at halftime in its season opener and has scored a non-offensive touchdown three times.

The offense only eclipsed 200 yards for the first time though in last week’s blowout win at Greenville, but failed on all seven of its attempts to convert a third down. Kaiden Bates had 121 yards rushing in that victory.

Beavercreek (2-2) at Springfield (1-3)

Beavercreek in its two shut out losses have committed multiple turnovers and now get ready to face a Springfield defense which has forced seven on the season.

Three losses is an unusual sight for Springfield, but a difficult schedule with a one-point defeat and walk-off loss a week ago could just as easily flip their record to be above .500 and give them a more recognizable record.

Springfield has allowed the second-most rushing yardage per game for GWOC schools, while Quentin Youngblood has over 200 more yards rushing than any other player in the league for Beavercreek.

Bellbrook (2-2) at Alter (2-2) (at Fairmont HS)

Bellbrook’s defense has been one of the best in the area and gets another high scoring opponent as its latest test this week.

Alter has scored at least 21 points in its four games. The Knight’s defeats have come against quality competition from larger divisions by a combined 11 points.

A three-headed rushing attack from Alter will feel familiar to what Bellbrook sees in practice. Noah Jones, Rod Owens and Mike Rose have combined to rush for 571 yards, while Vincent Eipfano, Tanner Stewart and Makai Smith are at 512 for Bellbrook.

Talawanda (0-4) at Carroll (2-2)

Zach Van Meter continues to do it all for Carroll and leads an offense averaging nearly six yards per play. The Patriots another SWOC school down on its luck.

Talawanda has only scored 14 total points in its four games and averages allowing nearly 40.

Last week Northwest came in with similar numbers, but three turnovers by Carroll and an incredible performance from the Northwest running back made it a close game. Carroll proved it could survive a down performance, but would wise to not try and duplicate it.

Cedarville (4-0) at Northeastern (3-1)

No time for the Indians to soak up the moment following a big win. Northeastern is one bad quarter against a good Riverside team, which led to a one-point loss, from also being unbeaten.

All three touchdowns allowed by Northeastern during its three wins, one in each game, occurred in the fourth quarter after the Jets were already up by more than 40 points.

Cody Lookabaugh has four touchdowns receptions of the nine thrown by Diezel Taylor for Northeastern, and it will be the job of the Cedarville defense which has 10 total interceptions to limit that production.

Stebbins (1-3) at Fairborn (1-3)

The Fairborn rushing attack is near the top of the MVL leaderboard, but it has been almost by necessity. The passing game is gaining under three yards per attempt.

The Indians have improved each time out and held Xenia scoreless in the first half last week. Stebbins has a balanced offense, but is averaging the same total yardage as Fairborn.

Triad (0-4) at Greeneview (1-3)

Greeneview’s three defeats have come against teams with one combined loss and two of those games were by four and one. The Rams’ defense has allowed more than 40 points though in consecutive games after not having done so since 2019.

Awesome Mitchell has lived up to his first name having rushed for over 140 yards per game for Triad this season.

Weekly Rankings

1. Xenia

2. Cedarville

3. Bellbrook

4. Carroll

5. Greeneview

6. Beavercreek

7. Fairborn

GREENE COUNTY STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Week 4)

OFFENSE

Passing

1. Zach Van Meter (Sr.), Carroll — 764 yards, 64-106, 6 TD, 5 INT, 130.2 rtg

2. Jackson Pyles (Sr.), Cedarville — 529 yards, 33-58, 8 TD, 3 INT, 168.7 rtg

3. Luke Benetis (Sr.), Bellbrook — 514 yards, 35-57, 5 TD, 1 INT, 162.6 rtg

4. Gavin McManus (Sr.), Xenia — 492 yards, 49-73, 2 TD, 2 INT, 127.3 rtg

5. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 477 yards, 37-63, 4 TD, 4 INT, 130.6 rtg

Rushing

1. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 548 yards, 85 attempts, 6.4 avg

2. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 494 yards, 55 attempts, 9.0 avg

3. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 434 yards, 75 attempts, 5.8 avg

4. Elijah Johnson (Sr.), Xenia — 407 yards, 73 attempts, 5.6 avg

5. Zach Van Meter (Sr.), Carroll — 358 yards, 60 attempts, 6.0 avg

Receiving

1. Izaak Wood (Sr.), Carroll — 252 yards, 17 receptions, 14.8 avg

2. Trimonde Henry (Jr.), Xenia — 209 yards, 15 reeptions, 13.9 avg

3. Jack McGeady (Jr.), Carroll — 197 yards, 19 receptions, 10.4 avg

4. Josh Flora (Sr.), Cedarville — 177 yards, 11 receptions, 16.1 avg

5. Laken Pierce (So.), Beavercreek — 167 yards, 6 receptions, 27.8 avg

Scoring

1. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 50 pts (8TD, 1 2pt)

t2. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 42 pts (7 TD)

t2. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 42 pts (7 TD)

4. Jace Jones (Sr.), Xenia — 30 pts (5 TD)

5. Sean Leonard (Jr.), Xenia — 29 pts (6 FG, 11 PAT)

DEFENSE

Tackles

1. C. J. Crawford (Sr.), Beavercreek — 56 total, 26 solo

2. Dez Mata (Sr.), Fairborn — 42 total, 29 solo

3. Noah Mangold (Sr.), Carroll — 41 total, 26 solo

4. Jacob Umina (Sr.), Bellbrook — 38 total, 20 solo

5. Jackson Miller (Sr.), Cedarville — 36 total, 14 solo

Sacks

t1. Liam Harris (Sr.), Cedarville — 3

t1. Kaleb Kam (Sr.), Beavercreek — 3

t1. Noah Mangold (Sr.), Carroll — 3

t1. Jude Omiatek (Jr.), Bellbrook — 3

t1. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview — 3

t1. Cecil Piner (So.), Xenia — 3

Interceptions

1. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 4

2. Trimonde Henry (Jr.), Xenia — 3

t3. Jackson Miller (Sr.), Cedarville — 2

t3. Luke Russell (Jr.), Xenia — 2

t3. J. T. Smith (Sr.), Fairborn — 2

t3. Makai Smith (Jr.), Bellbrook — 2

t3. Quincy Tarver (Jr.), Fairborn — 2

t3. Jamarious Vinson (Jr.), Greeneview — 2

