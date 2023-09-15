Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Greeneview hosted Triad in its final Ohio Heritage Conference divisional crossover game Friday. Putting a stop to a three-game losing streak, the Rams won 31-0.
The Greeneview student section had a neon themed night in support of the Rams.
Greeneview cheerleaders had plenty of opportunities to get the crowd fired up from the play of their team on the field.
Students and alums of the Greeneview marching band were in attendance at Friday’s game.
Leaping to try and make the catch for Greeneview is senior Arman Walker (4). He didn’t grab this one, but he came down with a 33-yard reception later in the first half.
Looking for a running lane after escaping the pocket is Greeneview junior Alex Horney.
Greeneview junior Gavin Henry (72) meets Triad’s Awesome Mitchell.
Checking back for the pass against the Triad defender is Greeneview junior Eli Walker (6) near the sideline.
Greeneview junior Blake Midlam (52) zoned in and put on a big hit against the Triad receiver.
Greeneview players listen in to the postgame speech from head coach Ryan Haines after Friday’s win.
