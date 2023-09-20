Sellers

XENIA — A Huber Heights man was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Anthony D. Sellers, 38, was found guilty on two counts after being accused of groping a teenager during the course of several years.

According to Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes, in early February 2023, the now-17-year-old victim passed a note to a family member telling them that Sellers had been sexually abusing her. The family member promptly reported the abuse to authorities. The victim was subsequently interviewed at Care House, a child advocacy center operated by Dayton Children’s Hospital and staffed with professionals trained to conduct forensic interviewers of minors.

After an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined the abuse occurred at residences in Greene and Montgomery counties. Based upon the information provided by the minor victim, and corroborated by the Greene County Sheriff Office’s investigation, Sellers was subsequently indicted for two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Sellers will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation is completed, Hayes said.

“It took courage for this child to come forward and tell the truth about what Anthony Sellers did to her,” Hayes said. “Today, the jury rewarded that courage, recognized that truth, and found Anthony Sellers guilty. Detective Christopher Sticka of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the investigation, and Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison and Victim Advocate Rebecca Walsh put together the prosecution case. Working together, they achieved this successful outcome for the victim.