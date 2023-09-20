GCPH to unveil fourth and Final Little Pantry in Xenia with food drive

XENIA — Greene County Public Health will unveil the fourth and final Little Pantry and Food Drive from 2-4 today at 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia.

The pantry is part of the Healthy Eating Active Living program (HEAL) program, which strives to reduce the burden of obesity and chronic disease and increase the proportion of Greene County residents with a healthy weight. HEAL officials work on equitable and sustainable solutions to improve nutrition and increase physical activity.

HEAL builds a healthier Greene County through policy, systems and environmental changes that make it easier for people to eat healthy and be active — wherever they are. Evidence shows that people are more likely to make healthy choices when organizations, communities, and social structures support them, according to a release from GCPH.

“We target resources to underserved communities and populations with higher rates of obesity, food insecurity, poor nutrition, and poor physical activity,” the release said.

The public is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate including: Canned vegetables and canned fruit; instant potatoes; add water mixes; juice, tea, coffee; canned protein (tuna, sardines, chicken, ham); rice and beans; baking needs; sauces and spices; nuts; and beef jerky.

Other donated item suggestions include: Cat/dog food and treats; cat litter; baby food; diapers, wipes, etc.; hygiene items (toothbrush, feminine products, etc.); and home supplies (garbage bags, plastic ware, etc.).

The public is asked not to leave the following items for the Little Pantry: Open or used items; homemade foods; expired, rusty, unlabeled foods; medications; sharp supplies; alcohol; fresh produce/meat; and temperature sensitive items.