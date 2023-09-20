Central State University, Akron Law establish 3+3 JD program

WILBERFORCE — The University of Akron School of Law (Akron Law) and Central State University on Wednesday announced a degree partnership to create a seamless, sequential system for students to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Central State and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Akron Law in just six years instead of the usual seven.

The partnership, commonly referred to as a three plus three (3+3) degree program, offers an exceptional educational opportunity for qualifying students. Central State becomes the sixth college to have a 3+3 program with Akron Law and the first historically black college or university (HBCU) in Ohio to have a 3+3 partnership with any law school.

Per the agreement, eligible Central State students can apply the first year of law school courses at Akron Law to satisfy the graduation and degree requirements at Central State, and concurrently apply the first year of Akron Law courses toward a JD degree granted by The University of Akron.

“We are delighted to begin this new 3+3 partnership with Central State University,” Akron Law Dean Emily Janoski-Haehlen said. “For eligible students, the program can be a game-changer. The students complete their baccalaureate and JD degrees on an accelerated schedule at a substantial cost savings and are able to enter the job market a year earlier than their undergraduate peers.”

Any Central State student may apply for inclusion in the 3+3 program at the same time they apply for admission to Central State, or anytime while enrolled at Central State. Central State will have discretion to select which major(s) will be eligible for this program. After completing the application to Akron Law, participants who have completed at least 91 credits toward a bachelor’s degree may be automatically admitted to Akron Law if they are in good academic, financial, and disciplinary standing at Central State; satisfy the character and fitness standards required of all students admitted to Akron Law; and meet certain LSAT and grade point average standards.

“Central State University is thrilled to make this opportunity with Akron Law available to our students,” said Sidney Williams, director of Graduate School Preparation Programs at Central State. “Students who are committed to pursuing a law degree will be able to get a one-year head start on their JD after completing three years of a baccalaureate degree.”

This is the sixth 3+3 program partnership established by Akron Law. Akron Law’s other partners are Kent State University, Walsh University, the University of Mount Union, Robert Morris University, and Youngstown State University. In addition, University of Akron students majoring in political science, history, or philosophy may also take advantage of the 3+3 program with Akron Law.

For more information about the Central State University 3+3 JD program or any of the other Akron Law 3+3 partnerships, visit uakron.edu/law/admissions or email [email protected].