ARCANUM — Bellbrook’s boys golf team completed an unbeaten run through the Southwestern Buckeye League by winning the tournament championship Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles shot a 299 at Beechwood Golf Course to hold off Oakwood by two strokes. It’s the third league title in school history and second in three years.
C.J. Scohy led Bellbrook with a 1-over, 73, to finish in second overall. Aidan Caswell and David Gregory both shot 75 and Brody Miller had a 76. Brody Seitz shot 85 and Jackson Hunt had a 86 in scores which were not used.
Caswell, Gregory, Miller, Scohy and Seitz were all named first team all-Southwestern Division selections, and Hunt was an honorable mention pick.
Bellbrook combined to go 28-0 in a combination of matches and tournaments involving SWBL teams this season.
Bellbrook softball bumped up division
The Bellbrook softball team will compete in Division I during the 2024 Spring season.
The move was announced by the OHSAA as part of its divisional assignments. Bellbrook is one of seven schools being bumped up for competitive balance, while five schools will move down to D-II.
Bellbrook will be the smallest D-I softball school in the state by adjusted enrollment numbers.
RESULTS
HIGH SCHOOL
WEDNESDAY
Girls Soccer
Beavercreek 9, Wayne 1
Beavercreek scored five times in the first half and coasted to its fifth win in six matches.
The Beavers record is back to .500 at 5-5-1 overall and 2-2-0 in the GWOC.
Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0
Fairborn has lost four of its past five matches, but remains in second place in the MVL Valley Division standings.
Butler 6, Xenia 0
The Bucs are now 6-5-0 this season after its four-game winning streak was halted.
Girls Tennis
Fairborn 3, Fairmont 2
Fenwick 4, Carroll 1
Piqua 4, Xenia 1
Volleyball
Yellow Springs 3, Jefferson 0
The Bulldogs only lost 17 total points in the sweep.
Adeline Zinger produced six kills and five digs in the win. Ariana Robinson had 17 assists.
Other scores: West Liberty Salem 3, Cedarville 0
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
FRIDAY
Boys Golf
Wayne at Beavercreek, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 4:15 p.m.
Football
Wayne at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.
Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.
Carroll at Alter, 7 p.m. (at Miamisburg HS)
Madison Plains at Cedarville, 7 p.m.
Xenia at Fairborn, 7 p.m.
Greeneview at Greenon, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross Country
Bellbrook at Fairmont Meet, 9 a.m..
Carroll at Midwest Catholic Championships, 9 a.m.
Fairborn, Xenia at Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.
Yellow Springs at Ohio Caverns, 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Bellbrook at Dublin Jerome Invite, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Wyoming at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.
Wayne at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.
Walnut Hills at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greeneview at Lehman Catholic, 12 p.m.
Miamisburg at Bellbrook, 1 p.m.
Ross at Carroll, 3 p.m.
Sidney at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Greeneview at Preble Shawnee, 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Boys Golf
Bellbrook at Best of West Invite, 11:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys Golf
Xenia at Carroll, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Fairmont at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bellefontaine at Greeneview, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Yell0w Springs at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.
Trotwood at Xenia, 6 p.m.
Beavercreek at Troy, 7:15 p.m.
Wayne at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Carroll at Northmont, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Valley View at Bellbrook, 6:30 p.m.
Dayton Christian at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Yellow Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Tippecanoe at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.
Cedarville at Emmanuel Christian, 7 p.m.
Greeneview at Xenia, 7 p.m.