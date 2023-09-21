Courtesy | Bellbrook Athletics The Bellbrook boys golf team poses with its SWBL championship trophy at winning the league title Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

ARCANUM — Bellbrook’s boys golf team completed an unbeaten run through the Southwestern Buckeye League by winning the tournament championship Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles shot a 299 at Beechwood Golf Course to hold off Oakwood by two strokes. It’s the third league title in school history and second in three years.

C.J. Scohy led Bellbrook with a 1-over, 73, to finish in second overall. Aidan Caswell and David Gregory both shot 75 and Brody Miller had a 76. Brody Seitz shot 85 and Jackson Hunt had a 86 in scores which were not used.

Caswell, Gregory, Miller, Scohy and Seitz were all named first team all-Southwestern Division selections, and Hunt was an honorable mention pick.

Bellbrook combined to go 28-0 in a combination of matches and tournaments involving SWBL teams this season.

Bellbrook softball bumped up division

The Bellbrook softball team will compete in Division I during the 2024 Spring season.

The move was announced by the OHSAA as part of its divisional assignments. Bellbrook is one of seven schools being bumped up for competitive balance, while five schools will move down to D-II.

Bellbrook will be the smallest D-I softball school in the state by adjusted enrollment numbers.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 9, Wayne 1

Beavercreek scored five times in the first half and coasted to its fifth win in six matches.

The Beavers record is back to .500 at 5-5-1 overall and 2-2-0 in the GWOC.

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0

Fairborn has lost four of its past five matches, but remains in second place in the MVL Valley Division standings.

Butler 6, Xenia 0

The Bucs are now 6-5-0 this season after its four-game winning streak was halted.

Girls Tennis

Fairborn 3, Fairmont 2

Fenwick 4, Carroll 1

Piqua 4, Xenia 1

Volleyball

Yellow Springs 3, Jefferson 0

The Bulldogs only lost 17 total points in the sweep.

Adeline Zinger produced six kills and five digs in the win. Ariana Robinson had 17 assists.

Other scores: West Liberty Salem 3, Cedarville 0

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Boys Golf

Wayne at Beavercreek, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 4:15 p.m.

Football

Wayne at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Alter, 7 p.m. (at Miamisburg HS)

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Bellbrook at Fairmont Meet, 9 a.m..

Carroll at Midwest Catholic Championships, 9 a.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.

Yellow Springs at Ohio Caverns, 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at Dublin Jerome Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Wyoming at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Wayne at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Walnut Hills at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greeneview at Lehman Catholic, 12 p.m.

Miamisburg at Bellbrook, 1 p.m.

Ross at Carroll, 3 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Greeneview at Preble Shawnee, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at Best of West Invite, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys Golf

Xenia at Carroll, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bellefontaine at Greeneview, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Yell0w Springs at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.

Trotwood at Xenia, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Troy, 7:15 p.m.

Wayne at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carroll at Northmont, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Valley View at Bellbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Yellow Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Emmanuel Christian, 7 p.m.

Greeneview at Xenia, 7 p.m.