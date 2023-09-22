Second half blitz sparks Lady Jackets

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville erupted for four goals after the intermission Wednesday and rolled to a 4-0 G-MAC result over visiting Lake Erie.

It took awhile for the Lady Jackets, 5-2 overall and 2-1 G-MAC, who outshot the visitors 13-2 in the first half, but came up empty.

Megan McClish got the offense going in the 49th minute with Payton Fraley assisting.

Seren Johnson netted her first collegiate goal from Audrey Nelson in the 62nd minute. Just 67 seconds later, Addie Erslan scored on an assist by Lisi Williamson.

Maddy Nelson completed the scoring in the 82nd when her shot ricocheted in off the crossbar with Maddie McConnell assisting.

Brooke Ackley, who played the first 82 minutes in goal, and Kaelan Swallow combined for the shutout.

Cedarville hosts Ohio Dominican on Saturday.

Cedarville secures 1-1 draw at Lake Erie

PAINESVILLE — Coleman Meredith’s first career goal provided the Yellow Jackets a 1-1 G-MAC draw at Lake Erie.

His tally from Jackson Isaacs in the 79th minute came less than three minutes after the Storm broke the scoreless duel.

Cedarville, 4-1-2 overall and 1-0-2 G-MAC, is unbeaten in its last five games.

Jabari Gray was credited with five saves between the pipes. The hosts outshot CU 15-6 overall and 6-2 on goal.

Lake Erie’s goal was the first conceded by the Yellow Jacket defense in 449 minutes.

Jackets overpower Wittenberg under the lights

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville moved to a 2-0 on the young season with a convincing 6-1 win over Wittenberg at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex.

The hosts claimed all three doubles matches to get the first point.

Winners were No. 1 Nathan Brumbaugh and Abraham Hougland; No. 2 Nathan Hollis and Logan DeHaven; and No. 3 Penn Morrison and Jake Durham.

The Jackets claimed singles matches Nos. 2-6 in straight sets and lost just seven games total.

The order of the lineup featured Brumbaugh, Hougland, DeHaven, Morrison, and Ryan Mecurio.

Cedarville rallies for stunning victory at ODU

COLUMBUS — The Lady Jackets dug themselves out of a deep hole to steal a five-set G-MAC win at Ohio Dominican.

Down two sets and trailing 23-16 in the third, Cedarville recovered for a 16-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-11 win at Alumni Hall.

Freshman Madelyn Hensley buried a match-high 21 kills to lead the Jackets, 7-3 overall and 2-0 G-MAC.

Janae Heegaard added ten kills with seven blocks while Kaley Matney racked up 41 assists.

Talia Felton totaled 17 digs to lead four players in double figures and Cassi Shields had four service aces.

Rhem sweeps Athlete of the Week honors

CEDARVILLE — Hannah Rhem was selected the NCCAA and G-MAC Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week.

The graduate student from New Bern, N.C. won the individual title in the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Challenge.

Rhem crossed the finish line in a career-best 6K time of 21:14.0 at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Her performance helped the USTFCCCA Division II No. 14 Lady Jackets to repeat as champions of the 28-team meet.

Cedarville returns to action on Sept. 30 at the Louisville Classic.