An instructor helps a participant during Saturday’s clinic. Swim 1922 was held in partnership with USA Swimming. The Swim 1922 Clinic was held at Central State University on Saturday by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. More than 150 children and adults attended the free event, which provided education and instruction regarding water safety. (L-R) Tiffiney Gray, Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Central State University Foundation, former Olympic swimmer and Sigma Gamma Rho member Maritza McClendon, Sigma Gamma Rho Syntaktes/Regional Director Loreal “Lori” Marshall, and Elaine Calip, the Senior Director and Development for USA Swimming Foundation. Loreal “Lori” Marshall displays a proclamation presented to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority from Xenia mayor Sarah Mays at the event in recognition of their community service in conducting the Swim 1922 Clinic.

