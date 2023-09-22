Beavercreek to receive funds earned during digital fundraiser

BEAVERCREEK — McDonald’s owner operators throughout Ohio will be raising funds for local high school athletic programs, including Beavercreek High School, on October 6.

During the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day, 20 percent of all sales purchased through the McDonald’s app will be donated to local sports programs.

High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day was created by local McDonald’s owner/operators in Ohio as a way to support the high school athletics in the communities they serve. Each locally owned McDonald’s restaurant has chosen a high school in their community to donate 20 percent of all sales on October 6. Each identified high school will receive a minimum of $250.

“We are proud to be a part of the Beavercreek community,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Katie Blankenship, who represents operators throughout the state. “This is the first time all Ohio area owner operators have come together on one day to show our support for athletics in the communities we serve. Our hope is that the community will come out to support their local high school and help us make the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the state.”

The McDonald’s app is available for download in the Apple App Store and the Android Google Play Store.