Cedarville golf finishes second as tournament host

BEAVERCREEK — The Cedarville men’s golf team finished in the runner-up spot of its own Cedarville Invitiational at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The Yellow Jackets shot totals of 285 and 290 for a two-day, 1-under par performance, losing out to Walsh University by one stroke as the tournament concluded on Tuesday.

Caden Scarbrough was the top individual for Cedarville, finishing in second place with a 69-66 to shoot 9-under. Scarbrough had a hole-in-one during the second round on the par-3 8th hole, which had played as the toughest par-3 during the tournament.

Cedarville was the top scoring group in the six-team field on par-3s and par-4s.

Dylan Ledford and Caleb Stimmel both tied for fourth place at 2-under par.

Yellow Jackets stymie Ohio Dominican

CEDARVILLE — Michael Catanzarite broke through with the game’s only goal in the 63rd minute to lift Cedarville to a 1-0 result over G-MAC rival Ohio Dominican.

Matthew Weller chipped a pass that was headed by a ODU defender to the left foot of Catanzarite who buried the shot from eight yards out.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 5-1-2 overall and 2-0-2 with the outcome.

Jabari Gray made three saves, all in the first half, and garnered his fifth shutout.

CU has allowed just one goal in the last six outings.

Cedarville gets by Panthers on Ryder goal

CEDARVILLE — Maya Ryder’s goal in the tenth minute held up to provide the Lady Jackets a 1-0 victory against Ohio Dominican in G-MAC action.

Megan McClish threaded a pass to Ryder on the dead run, who smashed a 20-yard strike inside the right post.

Emily Walton was also credited with an assist.

The defense limited ODU to five shots total and one on goal.

Cedarville, 6-2 overall and 3-1 G-MAC, unloaded 14 shots overall with six on frame.

Goalkeeper Brooke Ackley made one save in posting her fourth shutout this fall and 20th of her career.